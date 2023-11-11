FREE PODCAST 11/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom talk McMahon selling stock and heel turns on Smackdown + Interview Classic with Todd Keneley & Jesse Neal (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, in “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure,” Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue discuss Vince McMahon selling stock and Smackdown gearing up for War Games with heel turns galore.

Then we jump back ten years (11-13-2013) to the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill who interviewed former TNA talents Todd Keneley and Jesse Neal with live callers and emailers. Topics include life during and after TNA, behind-the-scenes stories and insight from working in TNA, how to improve locker room morale with a simple food service, and much more. Plus, in the VIP Aftershow, McNeill is joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell to discuss the latest news, events, and more!

