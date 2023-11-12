FREE PODCAST 11/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Parks: Tony Khan announcement about Continental Classic 12-man Round-Robin tournament, Sting & Copeland & Darby, Full Gear hype, on-site report, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Greg Parks to discuss AEW Collision live caller and email interaction along with an on-site correspondent who attended the taping in Oakland on Friday night. They opened with a discussion on the Tony Khan announcement about the Continental Classic 12-man round-robin tournament. They went on to discuss the rest of the show from the commentary to Kris Statlander to Rush to Danny Garcia.

