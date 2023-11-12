VIP AUDIO 11/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on TNA Genesis with AJ Styles vs. Petey, Sabu vs. Abyss, Jarrett & AMW vs. Rhino & Dudleys, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the TNA Genesis PPV from November 13, 2023.

First, PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and James Caldwell discuss TNA Genesis including a headline match of Team 3D & Rhino vs. Jeff Jarrett & America’s Most Wanted plus A.J. Styles vs. Petey Williams, Abyss (w/James Mitchell) vs. Sabu, Jeff Hardy vs. Monty Brown, 3LiveKru vs. Team Canada, Raven vs. P.J. Polaco, and more.

Then was joined by PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and James Caldwell to discuss TNA Bound for Glory PPV in even more depth.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

