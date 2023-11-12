VIP AUDIO 11/12 – WKH – AEW Collision review: Sting & Copeland & Darby in main event, Tony Khan announces Continental Classic G1-style tournament, Willow vs. Julia, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the September 30 episode of AEW Collision including Sting & Copeland & Darby in main event against Lance Archer & The Righteous, Tony Khan announces Continental Classic G1-style tournament, Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart, Danny Garcia vs. Andrade with C.J. Parker in his corner, and more.

