10 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (11-7-2013): Cody Rhodes & Goldust & Big E vs. The Shield, plus Kofi, Miz, Barrett, Natalya, Swagger, Sandow, Cena, Alberto

WWE European Tour results

November 7, 2013

Dublin, Ireland

Report by Alan Carey, PWTorch correspondent

I attended my first live show in five years here and it was an enjoyable event. A six-man tag started the show off when The Shield took on Cody Rhodes, Goldust, and Big E. Langston.

Funny moment when as Shield was getting into the ring, Roman Reigns went over the top rope and landed on his ass before the match even started. Dean Ambrose and Mike Chioda couldn’t stop laughing and the fans in attendance (mostly kids, parents or smart fans) started a “You fell down” chant.

(1) Big E. Langston & WWE tag champions Goldust & Cody Rhodes beat The Shield in a six-man tag match. Goldust scored the pinfall after a melee to give the faces a win.

(2) Santino beat Fandango with the Cobra in a comedy bout. Santino kissed Summer Rae after the match, which the kids loved.

Wade Barrett came out as “Bad News Barrett” and delivered a football related promo knocking the Irish soccer team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup. Typical “England better than Ireland” schtick.

(3) Wade Barrett pinned Zack Ryder after hitting his elbow smash finisher.

(4) Natalya beat Aksana with the Sharpshooter after a typical Divas match. It went longer than I thought. No real atmosphere, forgettable.

(5) Kofi Kingston beat The Miz with Trouble in Paradise. It was face vs. face until Miz pulled a heel move late in the match. After Kofi won, fans booed Miz to his surprise. It looks like they’re teasing a heel turn again.

(6) Big Show beat WWE champion Randy Orton via DQ when The Shield interfered. Good match until the run-in. Rollins and Ambrose took a double chokeslam, then Reigns took one as well. Orton ate a WMD and staggered away with the title. Lot of cheers for Orton and “Yes!” chants for Show.

Intermission followed and more shilling of merch, which there wasn’t much of. Only three Superstars had t-shirts available.

(7) Los Matadores beat Jack Swagger (w/Zeb Colter). No Antonio Cesaro, strangely. Zeb delivered a decent heel promo insulting Irish women and confusing us with Wales and Scotland. This was a good match and showcased Swagger’s range. Matadores did the twin switch gimmick to steal the win and Torito gored Colter after the match in more comedy action.

(8) Damien Sandow beat Dolph Ziggler with “You’re Welcome” in a good, fast-paced match. Sandow declared himself the uncrowned champion before and after the match. Ziggler was his usual selling machine self. Kids popped big for Ziggler.

(9) World Hvt. Champion John Cena pinned Alberto Del Rio with the Attitude Adjustment in a Dublin Street Fight. Short match that had chairs and steel steps involved. ADR looked strong, but not enough as Cena prevailed. The mostly pro-Cena audience guaranteed the loudest reaction of the night, although there were plenty of “Cena sucks” chants that were drowned out. He gave a speech after the match saying there was no way he would miss the tour. Or, just a special guest. Credit to the guy, as he looks after his fans and gives himself fully to them.

Decent show, in my opinion. Shield, Langston, Goldust, Orton, Miz, Ziggler, and Sandow impressed. Cena was a class above.

Biggest Pops: Cena, Shield, Orton.

Biggest Boos: Barrett, Miz, Sandow.

