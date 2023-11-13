WWE RAW PREVIEW (11/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch, Tag Team Championship featured

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, November 13, 2023

Where: Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,816 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,648.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network – 8:00 p.m. EST, 7:00 p.m. CST

Matches & Segments Advertised

Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven (Women’s Tag Team Championship Co-Holder)

The Miz vs. Ivar (Viking Raiders)

Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Li

Otis (Alpha Academy) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludvig Kaiser

WWE Tag Team Championship; Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (champs) vs. former champions Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

Announcers: Michael Cole & Wade Barrett

Match Results from Last Week

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest & Finn Balor defeated New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) in a non-title match.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Akira Tozawa

The Miz defeated Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and Ivar to earn a match for the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther at Survivor Series

The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius) defeated DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

Zoe Stark won a battle royal to earn a match for the Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series

Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

Summary

Tonight’s show will feature the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defended by Finn Balor & Damian Priest against former champions Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso. Both sides swapped the championship between Fastlane (Cody & Jey winning) and Raw nine days later (Balor & Priest regained). They’re also involved in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series that was set up following the main event last week which saw Seth Rollins defeat Sami Zayn to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins and Zayn will join Cody & Jey while Balor & Priest will be joined by fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio and unofficial affiliate J.D. McDonagh.

Piper Niven (and Chelsea Green) called Tegan Nox (and Natalya) charity cases ahead of the battle royal for the right to face Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series.

Ivar attacked the Miz after the fatal four-way in which they were involved for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, also to happen at Survivor Series.

Xia Li took out Indi Hartwell’s long-time The Way affiliate Candice LeRae several weeks ago. Xia will be looking over her shoulder as she took out Becky Lynch before last week’s battle royal.

Ludwig Kaiser interfered in the match between DIY and the Creed Brothers attacking Johnny Gargano. Tommaso Ciampa will look for revenge.

Otis confronted Shinsuke Nakamura after he defeated his Alpha Academy affiliate Akira Tozawa in a short match.

