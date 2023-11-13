AEW COLLISION RESULTS (11/11): Zilem’s alt-perspective report on Full Gear hype, Andrade vs. Garcia, Sting & Copeland & Darby vs. Archer & Righteous, Julia Hart vs. Willow, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

NOVEMBER 11, 2023 (Taped 11/10)

OAKLAND, CALIF. AT OAKLAND ARENA

AIRED ON TNT

BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

[HOUR ONE]

-Pre-recorded backstage soundbites featured the following wrestlers: Andrade, Don Callis & Powerhouse Hobbs; Jake Roberts & Lance Archer & The Righteous; Rush & Vance Archer & Dralistico & Jose; and Sting & Darby Allin & Adam Copeland.

-The Collision opening theme by Elton John aired. Then, Tony Schiavone introduced the show.

(1) ANDRADE EL IDOLO vs. DANNY GARCIA

When Andrade made his way to ring, C.J. Perry joined him at ringside. The match started with a basic collar elbow tie-up. Both men exchanged standing headlocks. Garcia went to do his dance, but Andrade nailed him with a shoulder block. Garcia landed a Dragon Screw leg whip and a knee to the back of Andrade to knock him to the outside. Garcia danced in front of Perry when both men were outside the ring. Once back in the ring, Garcia landed a German suplex onto Andrade as the show went to its first commercial break. During the break, Garcia stood Andrade on a steel chair and dropkicked him off the chair.

After the break, Garcia transitioned into an ankle lock on Andrade, but Andrade was about to fight out of the submission hold. Andrade set up Garcia in the corner of the ring and hit his running double knees onto Garcia for only a near fall. Both men then exchanged suplexes in the middle of the ring. Andrade positioned Garcia for a standing moonsault while holding his injured knee. Andrade landed the moonsault and got a near fall on Garcia. In the closing moments of the match, Andrade faked a pump kick and landed a spinning back elbow onto the face of Garcia. Andrade then submitted Garcia in the middle of the ring with Figure Eight to secure the submission victory for the match.

WINNER: Andrade at 15:45

(Brian’s Analysis: I’m not sure I’m sold on the pairing of C.J. Perry and Andrade, but I’m willing to let this play out and see where it goes. The match itself felt like I was watching an opening match in the G1 tournament from 2017. Both men were fundamentally sound, and the match had zero fluff. The Daniel Garcia losing arch is an excellent means to an end. Maybe Garcia will shed the sports entertainer gimmick and return to the ring as Red Death.)

-Post-match, Miro was shown backstage looking at C.J and Andrade

(Brian’s Analysis: As am aside, I’m not sure what the plan is going forward with the commentary team on Collision, but either way, I prefer a two-person booth to a three-person one. The show flows better and isn’t as busy among three to four people talking over each other.)

-A video package aired recapping the main event segment from AEW Dynamite.

(2) DALTON CASTLE (w/The Boys) vs. NICK WAYNE (w/Christian Cage, Luchasaurus)

Before the match started, the fans were very behind Castle. chanting his name. The commentary team touted Castle’s wrestling background. Castle out-wrestled Wayne throughout the match. Castle used his size and strength advantage to throw Wayne around the ring. Wayne attempted a forward roll pinning combination for a near fall. Wayne finally got an edge in the match by hitting a back elbow from the top rope. Luchasaurus tried to interfere in the match; The Boys wanted to stop him, but Luchasaurus chokeslammed them both on the outside. Christian then jumped on the apron to distract. Castle. While the official’s back was turned, Wayne racked the eyes of Castle and followed up the Wayne’s World Cutter to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Nick Wayne in 6:50

(Brian’s Analysis: A very short functional match to build momentum for the Cage trio heading into Full Gear. There’s potential for doing a Castle vs. Christian match for the TNT Title down the road.)

-Backstage “Hangman” Adam Page said: “Swerve, it’s a damn shame the things you had to do at WrestleDream. You could have taken my spot, but now you have made one of the biggest mistakes of your life. You’ve got the Hangman in a Texas Death Match at Full Gear. If I had to give you one piece of advice in the next week you’ve got, you should look at pictures of family and imagine the moments you could have had with them. At Full Gear, I take you to the bottom and leave you in fire. And every November, I will walk with my son and visit you. I’ll watch him piss on your grave. Swerve Strickland, what could have been?”

(Brian’s Analysis: Jim Ross always emphasizes a wrestler to maximize your minutes, and boy, Hangman sure did accomplish a lot here in under two minutes. Hangman recaptured his aura that’s gone missing for several months and brought more heft and intrigue to the Full Gear card next weekend. I would love Swerve Strickland to be the first in AEW to defeat Hangman in a Texas Death Match, but either way, the match on the night has the potential to be fantastic. )

(3) RUSH & DRALISTICO (w/Preston Vance, Jose the Assistant) vs. THE WORK HORSEMEN (J.D. Drake & Anthony Henry)

Before the match started, the fans were very behind Rush. Dralistico started the match with Henry, and both men exchanged rolling pinfall attempts. Rush and Drake tagged into the match and exchanged hard chops. Rush and Dralistico double-teamed Drake in the corner as the show went to a commercial break. Rush and Dralistico worked over Drake during the break with stomps in the middle of the ring.

After the break, Rush hit Henry with a forearm and followed up with a body slam onto Drake. Rush went for the Bull’s Horns, but Henry pulled him out of the ring. Henry and Drake hit Dralistico for a double-team flat liner for a near-fall finish. Drake went for a moonsault but missed. Rush and Dralistico set up Drake in the corner for the Bull’s Horns as LFI secured the pinfall Victory for their team.

WINNERS: Rush & Dralistico 8:10

(Brian’s Analysis: Another match on the show to showcase and build momentum for Full Gear.)

-Post-Match House of Black appeared on the big screen. Malakai Black called out Rick Starks and Big Bill. Julia Hart then challenged Kris Statlander for a TBS Title rematch at Full Gear if she could defeat Willow Nightingale later tonight.

-After a commercial break, the show went backstage to Lexy Nair. Lexy asked Kris Statlander her thoughts on the current TBS title scene. Lexy announced that Statlander would defend the TBS title in a triple-threat match at Full Gear.

(4) RODERICK STRONG (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. DARIUS MARTIN

WINNER: Roderick Strong in 5:50

(Brian’s Analysis: Good to see Strong back in the ring, but nothing else from this match.)

-After the match, The Kingdom attacked Darius Martin.

[HOUR TWO]

-Bryan Danielson and Tony Khan were backstage. Danielson will participate at All In next summer, according to Khan. Danielson expressed his eagerness to participate in the occasion. Khan mentioned the ticket launch on December 1, but he also provided information on how to attend the pre-sale on November 27. Then, Khan declared that a Continental Classic Round Robin competition would occur, something “fans have been calling for for years.” According to him, November 22 will be the first match between 12 elite wrestlers. He mentioned the remaining towns that will hold Dynamite and Collision through the finals on December 27 at the end of the year. He stated that on December 30, the winner will be crowned at Worlds End.

(Brian’s Analysis: Interestingly, Tony has decided to do a round-robin tournament four years into AEW’s history. I would hope this field of 12 men are all big stars and the tournament outcome leads to a massive outcome for AEW)

(5) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. JULIA HART (w/Brody King)

The match started with a stare-down between both women. After throwing Hart to the ground, Nightingale began to bark at King. Nightingale hit a crossbody on Hart for a near fall. After Nightingale hit a side slam, Hart rolled to the outside. Once both women were on the outside, Nightingale suplexed Hart as the show went to a commercial break. During the break, Nightingale and King exchanged words, and Hart regained momentum in the match.

After the break, Nightingale was selling her arm as Hart worked it over during the break. Nightingale nailed Hart with a spinebuster for a near fall. Hart went for the Hartless submission, but Nightingale reversed the hold. Once Nightingale recovered, she hit a pounce onto Hart as both women began to brawl on the outside. Nightingale went for a cannonball but crashed and burned on the steel steps. Hart went up for moonsault, but it took too long, and Nightingale hit Hart with a half-and-half slam for a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Nightingale went for Doctor Bomb, but Hart avoided the move and hit a moonsault to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Julia Hart at 11:30 to earn a spot in the TBS Title match at Full Gear.

(Brian’s Analysis: I much preferred the match between Hart and Nightingale from AEW Dynamite; these two had a few weeks ago. I like both women, but beating Nightingale consistently is not an excellent booking strategy.)

-The show went backstage, with Lexy Nair interviewing Ricky Starks and Big Bill. Lexi informed Bill and Starks that they would defend the AEW Tag Team Titles in a Fatal Four match at Full Gear against FTR, LFI, and the House of Black.

(6) POWERHOUSE HOBBS vs. ALEXANDER

Paul Wight joined Schiavone and Nigel at the commentary table for the match. Wight put over Hobbs beating Chris Jericho a few weeks ago on Dynamite. Hobbs won the match in quick work with the world’s strongest slam.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs at 0:57.

-After the match, Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher joined Hobbs in the ring. Callis mentioned that Hobbs had broken Jericho. Callis warned Wight that Jericho is a wood tick, and Jericho will use him the way he attempted to use him. Callis got down on the floor and advised Wight to leave the street fight before it was too late. Callis observed that Wight appeared to be a fearful giant, which was understandable given that he runs things around there. In his career, he has buried two giants and plans to have Hobbs bury a third.

Wight and Hobbs then exchanged words as Callis got in between Hobbs as the heels walked off from the ramp.

-Lexy interviewed FTR Backstage.

(7) LANCE ARCHER & THE RIGHTEOUS (Dutch & Vincent) vs. STING & DARBY ALLIN & ADAM COPELAND

Before the match started, Archer laid out security guards. When the bell rang, the fans started cheering, “This is awesome!” before anyone locked up. Dutch and Copeland started the match, and Copeland would chop down the Dutch with a flurry of close lines. Darby and Vincent squared off briefly before Archer and Sting were tagged into the match. Sting knocked Archer over the top rope with clothesline as the show went to a commercial break. During the break, the teams brawl on the outside.

After the break, Vincent was biting Sting in the ring’s corner. The heels continued to work over Sting during the match. At 64 years old, Sting ran the ropes and hit Vincent with a shoulder block. Sting finally tagged in Darby, but the heels ensured Darby didn’t run wild as the show went to its final commercial break. During the break, the heel team beat up Darby.

After the break, Archer threw Darby around like a ragdoll. Dutch and Vincent went for a double-team move, but Allin reversed into a cradle pin for a near fall. Darby finally tagged in Copeland, and Copeland ran wild. The entire match broke down as every man hit big moves. In the closing moments, Copeland and Sting double-teamed Dutch, and Copeland followed up with a spear onto Vincent to secure the pinfall victory for his team.

WINNERS: Copeland & Darby & Sting in 16:30

(Brian’s Analysis: A fun main event that didn’t outstay its welcome. I’m disappointed AEW decided to beat a newly formed Trio already, but I think the Righteous and Archer pairing has potential.

-After the match, Christian led Wayne and Luchasaurus onto the stage and looked down at Edge, Sting, and Darby to close the show.

FINAL THOUGHTS: With Full Gear on the horizon, I think this show did a good job building to next week’s PPV. Specifically, I was thrilled with Hangman Page cutting a terrific promo to build towards the grudge match against Swerve Strickland.

