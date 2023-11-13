News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (11-11-2005): Vince McMahon’s odd on-air conduct, Jim Ross and Joey Styles, Heyman’s future, Bret DVD, TNA (69 min.)

November 13, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the November 11, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

  • The odd way Vince McMahon was presenting himself on TV and the overall odd push of the McMahons
  • Jim Ross and Joey Styles
  • Tony Schiavone
  • TNA Genesis
  • TNA ratings
  • WWE ratings
  • Bret Hart DVD reaction
  • Paul Heyman’s future, and much more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022