VIP AUDIO 11/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (11-11-2005): Vince McMahon’s odd on-air conduct, Jim Ross and Joey Styles, Heyman’s future, Bret DVD, TNA (69 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the November 11, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They cover these topics:

The odd way Vince McMahon was presenting himself on TV and the overall odd push of the McMahons

Jim Ross and Joey Styles

Tony Schiavone

TNA Genesis

TNA ratings

WWE ratings

Bret Hart DVD reaction

Paul Heyman’s future, and much more

