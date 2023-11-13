WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (11/10): Ratings and viewership for post-Crown Jewel episode, comparisons to past two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (11/10) episode of WWE Smackdown drew an average of 2.195 million viewers, a bit above 2.119 million last week. It’s averaged 2.305 million since Sept. 1 on Fox. One year ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.264 million viewers. Two years ago this week it drwe 2.104 milion viewers.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.57 rating, up from 0.53. The male 18-49 demo drew a 0.79. Since Sept. 1, it’s averaged 0.80 on Fox. It drew 0.58 one year ago this week and 0.56 two years ago this week.

Smackdown finished no. 1 among broadcast networks in the key demo, but behind ABC, CBS, and NBC in total viewership according to SpoilerTV.com.

WWE advertised Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito and L.A. Knight vs. Grayson Waller for the episode.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT Ratings Report (11/7): Viewership rebound, demo rating, year-ago comparison, Dynamite comparison

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLNG.NET: WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (11/10): Barnett’s review of Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito, LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller, and Bayley addresses the future of Damage CTRL