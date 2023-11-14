News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/14 – The Fix Flashback (11-2-2016): Should WWE bring Hogan back, steps to reduce WWE frivolity, Rousey’s future UFC opponents, Miz-Bryan chemistry, Ellsworth, brand goodwill, more (141 min.)

November 14, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 2, 2016 episode covering these topics:

  • Reviews of Raw and Smackdown including the James Ellsworth storyline, Survivor Series developments, Miz-Daniel Bryan chemistry, and more about both shows.
  • Analysis of the news of Live 205 being added to Tuesday nights after Smackdown.
  • Todd’s impressions of watching BOLA.
  • Will and should WWE bring Hulk Hogan back because of his settlement over leaked sex tape.
  • Steps to reduce frivolity on WWE and redirect resources toward drawing.
  • Which departed WWE wrestlers over the last year would help WWE the most today.
  • The value of goodwill with a wrestling brand.
  • Feeling bad for Adam Rose criticism.
  • Ronda Rousey’s UFC future opponents
  • The Jacare Souza situation.
  • Previews of Bellator and UFC Fight Night.

