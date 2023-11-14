VIP AUDIO 11/14 – The Fix Flashback (11-2-2016): Should WWE bring Hogan back, steps to reduce WWE frivolity, Rousey’s future UFC opponents, Miz-Bryan chemistry, Ellsworth, brand goodwill, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 2, 2016 episode covering these topics:

Reviews of Raw and Smackdown including the James Ellsworth storyline, Survivor Series developments, Miz-Daniel Bryan chemistry, and more about both shows.

Analysis of the news of Live 205 being added to Tuesday nights after Smackdown.

Todd’s impressions of watching BOLA.

Will and should WWE bring Hulk Hogan back because of his settlement over leaked sex tape.

Steps to reduce frivolity on WWE and redirect resources toward drawing.

Which departed WWE wrestlers over the last year would help WWE the most today.

The value of goodwill with a wrestling brand.

Feeling bad for Adam Rose criticism.

Ronda Rousey’s UFC future opponents

The Jacare Souza situation.

Previews of Bellator and UFC Fight Night.

