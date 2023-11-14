VIP AUDIO 11/14 – The Fix Flashback (11-2-2016): Should WWE bring Hogan back, steps to reduce WWE frivolity, Rousey’s future UFC opponents, Miz-Bryan chemistry, Ellsworth, brand goodwill, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Nov. 2, 2016 episode covering these topics:
- Reviews of Raw and Smackdown including the James Ellsworth storyline, Survivor Series developments, Miz-Daniel Bryan chemistry, and more about both shows.
- Analysis of the news of Live 205 being added to Tuesday nights after Smackdown.
- Todd’s impressions of watching BOLA.
- Will and should WWE bring Hulk Hogan back because of his settlement over leaked sex tape.
- Steps to reduce frivolity on WWE and redirect resources toward drawing.
- Which departed WWE wrestlers over the last year would help WWE the most today.
- The value of goodwill with a wrestling brand.
- Feeling bad for Adam Rose criticism.
- Ronda Rousey’s UFC future opponents
- The Jacare Souza situation.
- Previews of Bellator and UFC Fight Night.
