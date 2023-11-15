Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turning heads this afternoon for mysterious visit to the U.S. Capitol, asked if he’s running for President

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This afternoon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was bombarded with reporters asking if he was running for President of the United States after he showed up in a lobby at the Capitol with Democratic Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer.

It’s not known at this time why he visited the Capitol. He has talked about running for president before. A recent poll said 46 percent of Americans would support him running for U.S. President.

“That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that,” The Rock said on Trevor Noah’s podcast last week. “I was really blown away and I was really honored.

“I’ll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run. … It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue. It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender].

“It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there’s a lot about politics that I hate.”

Johnson describes himself as “a centrist,” and he supported President Biden in his 2020 campaign.

He told GQ back in 2016 that the thought of running for governor or president “is alluring” and in 2017 said running in 2024 was a “realistic consideration.”

In his latest comments with Trevor Noah, he said, “If that’s ultimately what the people would want, then of course I would consider it.”

He stressed that his priority is “being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.” He said those he spoke with about running said others have raised kids while running for president.

The Rock and Chuck Schumer “Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?” someone shouted. “Are you running for president?” another reporter said. pic.twitter.com/cPeRe9jZDo — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) November 15, 2023

When you ask Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson if he is running for president @TheRock pic.twitter.com/C7qilsZctW — Savannah Behrmann (@SavBehrmannDC) November 15, 2023

