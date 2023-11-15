AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (11/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Where: Ontario, Calif. at Toyota Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,423 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,957.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi & Paul Wight vs. Brian Cage & The Don Callis Family – Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight

Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook – Tag Team Grudge Match

Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue – TBS Title Eliminator Match

The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander

MJF to speak

