FREE PODCAST 11/14 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood discuss Baron Corbin vs. Wes Lee, Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey, Chase U vs. The D’Angelo Family, more (97 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood take calls and emails to discuss Baron Corbin vs. Wes Lee, Trick Williams vs. Joe Coffey, Chase U vs. The D’Angelo Family, Brawling Brutes vs. Out The Mud, Gigi Dolan vs. Arianna Grace, Roxanne Perez vs. Lash Legend, and more.
