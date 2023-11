NXT Ratings Report (11/14): Viewership and demo ratings, ten-week averages, year-ago comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode (11/14) of NXT on USA Network drew an average of 703,000 viewers. Last week’s episode drew 794,000 viewers. The last ten weeks before last night’s episode averaged 781,000 viewers.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 663,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, 0.21. Last week, it drew a 0.26 demo rating. The ten weeks before last night’s show averaged a 0.23 rating.

One year ago this week, it drew a 0.17 demo rating.

The episode headlined with Baron Corbin vs. Wes Lee, plus featured Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend, Gigi Dolan, and others.

