AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS (11/8): Ajani’s alt perspective report on MJF vs. Garcia for AEW Title, Joe vs. Lee for ROH TV Title, White vs. Briscoe, Penta vs. Swerve

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 8, 2023

PORTLAND OR. AT MODA CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-Tony Schiavone was backstage as he welcomed us to AEW Dynamite. Schiavone introduced AEW World Champion MJF who was wearing a jacket with 2024 on it. Schiavone asked MJF about Jay White pinning him last week. MJF noted it only takes three seconds to win a match. MJF noted White won’t pin him again. MJF received a phone call. Adam Cole appeared on the screen and tried to convince MJF to pick Samoa Joe as his partner. MJF said he’s going to take care of Bullet Club Gold and Daniel Garcia. Daniel Garcia appeared with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. MJF asked Garcia if he’s going to face the Sports Entertainer or Professional Wrestler? Garcia said he’s going to face the Professional Wrestler. Roderick Strong and The Kingdom appeared. MJF refuses to be Strong’s partner and leaves. Cole cuts off the video just like last week. Strong says it’s time to show everyone who he is.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good way to start the show having MJF, who is AEW’s biggest star, cut a quick backstage promo. I’m really hoping the promo from Strong leads to him dropping this lame comedic act which has clearly run its course.)

(1) MJF vs. DANIEL GARCIA (w/Matt Menard, Angelo Parker)

MJF came off to a great reaction. The crowd cheered as MJF mocked Garcia’s dance. The referee stopped Menard and Parker from Garcia to dance. The crowd booed as Garcia refused a handshake. MJF took control, yanking Garcia down to the mat. MJF planted Garcia with a hammerlock suplex for a near fall. [c]

Garcia sent MJF flying with a German Suplex as we returned from break. Garcia painted MJF with a rolling brainbuster for a two count. Garcia caught MJF with a backslide for a two count. Garcia went for a running knee strike but MJF moved. MJF battled back hitting a flying double stomp. MJF planted Garcia with a Butterfly Shoulder Breaker. MJF delivered a Hammerlock DDT for a two count. MJF went for the Panama Sunrise but Garcia moved. Garcia caught MJF with a basement dropkick. Garcia delivered a Piledriver but MJF kicked out at two. Garcia placed MJF in the Dragon Tamer. MJF reversed placing Garcia in Salt of the Earth for the submission win.

WINNER: MJF in 11:00 to retain the AEW World Title

(Amin’s Thoughts: A solid match. I was glad to see MJF and Garcia work an opening match and not have the crazy near falls you would usually see in a World Title match. Garcia getting the World Title match after winning a match on Rampage last Friday was quite the stretch. I was glad to see Garcia get some shine even though he had no chance of winning. MJF continues to shine as he knows when to be serious and play babyface to the crowd.)

-MJF offered Garcia a handshake after the match. The crowd booed as Menard and Parker stopped Garcia from shaking MJF’s hand. MJF yelled at Garcia that he’s listening to Menard and Parker. Garcia left the ring with Menard and Parker in frustration.

-They aired a Mark Briscoe highlight package showing clips of his match with Jay White from Ring of Honor. He spoke White’s clowns doing his bidding for him but he’s ready for White and all of Bullet Club Gold.

(2) DARBY ALLIN & STING vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

Darby and Sting received a great reaction from the crowd. The crowd chanted “We want Sting” Floyd and Magnum took control early as they worked over Darby in their corner. Floyd went for a suplex but Allin broke free. The crowd went wild as Sting tagged into the match. Floyd and Magnum delivered a double team elbow but Sting no-sold it. Darby and Sting delivered Stinger Splashes to Floyd and Magnum. The crowd went wild as Sting placed Floyd in the Scorpion Death Lock for the submission win.

WINNERS: Darby Allin & Sting in 3:00.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A fun showcase match for the fans to see Sting deliver his signature spots.)

-Tony Schiavone had a sit-down interview (in black & white) with AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and Toni Storm. Shida wondered what happened to Storm? Storm spoke about being upset over losing the title at All In and Shida becoming a three-time champion. Storm signed the contract. Shida told Storm she will beat her at Full Gear. Shida signed as well. Storm stood up and did her catchphrase. Shida smacked the shoe from Storm’s hand. Shida held up the AEW Women’s Title.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I gotta say Storm has done a really good job playing this new character. This didn’t do anything at all to get me interested in the Women’s Title match for Full Gear.)

(3) SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Strickland came out with Prince Nana. The camera cut to people in the crowd doing Nana’s dance which was funny. Penta and Strickland began with a fun counter exchange. Strickland bit Miedo’s fingers against the ropes. Strickland pulled on Penta’s tongue. Penta responded catching Strickland with a back cracker. Penta went for a dive but Strickland caught him with a forearm smash. Strickland dropped Penta onto the ring steps. Strickland went for a dive but Penta moved. Penta rocked Strickland with a Superkick. The crowd popped as Penta delivered a Tope Con Hilo to Strickland on the floor. [c]

Penta and Strickland exchanged strikes as we returned from break. Penta and Strickland had a fun counter exchange leading to a double clothesline spot. Penta caught Strickland with a misdirection Slingblade. Penta followed with a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Penta launched Strickland out of the ring. Penta caught Strickland with a Springboard Canadian Destroyer on the ring apron. The crowd chanted “Holy shit!” Penta delivered a flying double stomp for a two count.

Strickland responded by catching Penta with a corner overhead slam for a two count. Stickland caught Penta with a Superkick. Strickland delivered a Slingshot Swerve Stomp to a draped Strickland onto the ring apron. Strickland went for a 450 Splash. Penta caught Strickland with an arm bar. Penta snapped Strickland’s arm. Penta delivered a Made in Japan for two count. Strickland responded by catching Penta with a Death Valley Driver. Strickland snapped Penta’s arm. Strickland followed by delivering a flying Swerve Stomp for the win.

WINNER: Swerve Strickland in 14:00.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was just fantastic. Penta and Strickland worked a great action packed match as they got the crowd buzzing. Strickland has really stepped his game. Strickland has perfectly figured out how to work the match during the heel portions but can also step up the pace which brings excitement for the fans watching.)

-Strickland tried to remove Penta’s mask after the match. The crowd cheered as “Hangman” Page appeared and attacked Strickland with chair shots. Security guards came out. Page attacked security with a chair. Hangman leaped off the ring apron delivering a Dead Eye sending Strickland crashing through the table. AEW referees held Page back as she screamed at Strickland.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This should’ve happened on last week’s show. This was a much needed angle from Hangman showing a different side of anger after Strickland invaded his place. Hangman and Strickland should have some sort of stipulation for their match at Full Gear.)

-Alex Marvez was backstage with Bullet Club Gold. Jay White spoke about still holding onto the AEW World Title. White spoke about watching Collision and mocked MJF for bragging about being more searched on Google Trends. White claimed MJF searches for his own name in hopes of appeasing his own insecurities. White spoke about always being better than MJF. White mentioned he’s elite and will show Brisoce.

They aired a highlight package hyping Eight-Man Tag Team Street Fight between Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi & Paul Wight vs. Don Callis Family for Dynamite next week. They spliced in video game footage of “Like A Dragon.”

-Renee Paquette was backstage with Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. Jericho began hyping the eight-man tag team match for next week but was immediately interrupted by The Young Bucks. Matt Jackson made fun of Jericho calling himself and Omega the Golden Jets. Matt brings up another name, The Elite. Jericho brings up how The Bucks weren’t there when Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Omega. Jericho spoke about all four of them helping launch AEW.

Matt spoke about how Jericho was there taking credit and cashing a big check. Jericho reminded Matt who he’s talking to. Jericho thinks he and Omega could beat The Bucks. Matt & Nick Jackson offered the challenge for Full Gear. Jericho said The Bucks should put up their guaranteed Tag Team Title shot. The Bucks wanted to add more stakes. The Bucks said if they win the Golden Jets are no more. Omega spoke about noting he doesn’t want to wrestle his friends.

Omega spoke about their history and already beating The Bucks in a tag match. Omega told The Bucks to stop acting like whiny children. Omega said he will see The Bucks at Full Gear. Jericho noted he looks forward to beating The Bucks and added he has his own locker room.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I was glad to see them explain why The Bucks aren’t challenging for the titles at Full Gear after winning the shot at WrestleDream. I thought Omega having his head down while Jericho and The Bucks were arguing was a nice touch not wanting to choose a side. This is another big AEW match which was made very quickly with little build. A change was needed because The Elite have become a boring act on TV.)

(4) SAMOA JOE vs. KEITH LEE – ROH World TV Title Match

Joe and Lee began with an aggressive lock up. They exchanged shoulder tackles. Lee took control rocking Joe with combination strikes. Joe responded, rocking Lee with corner jabs. Lee connected with a running crossbody. Joe rolled out of the ring. [c]

Lee rocked Joe with strikes as we returned from break. Joe battled back catching Lee with a knee breaker. Joe followed with a Dragon Screw. Joe connected with a running boot. Joe went for a back senton. Lee responded by catching Joe with a German Suplex. Lee caught Joe with a Popup Powerbomb. Lee bounced off the ropes as he fell to the mat. Lee covered Joe for a two count. Joe responded by catching Lee in the Coquina Clutch. Lee passed out.

WINNER: Samoa Joe in 11:00 to retain the ROH World TV Title.

(Amin’s Thoughts: The pacing was pretty slow for the most part. The wrestling was good as Joe and Lee worked a hard-hitting big guy match. Joe winning was the clear choice as he’s moving towards the AEW World Title picture. Lee hasn’t really done much since winning the AEW Tag Team Titles with Swerve Strickland. Lee and Strickland have been moving in two completely different directions since. Strickland continues to move up the AEW chart as he’s in a top program with Hangman Page. Meanwhile, Lee is stuck in the shuffle who’s been either on or off TV.)

-Joe looked at the ROH TV Title after the match. Joe grabbed the mic and claimed he was the greatest ROH World TV Champion. Joe noted he didn’t come here to just become a TV champion. Joe noted he’s hungry for more. Joe said he’s relinquishing the ROH TV Championship. Joe mentioned he’s going to become AEW World Champion whether MJF likes it or not.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I’m really not sure what to make of this. I understand not wanting Joe to lose the ROH TV Title to keep him a strong contender for the AEW World Title. This really made the ROH TV Title feel completely meaningless having Joe just randomly relinquishing the title.)

-Orange Cassidy was backstage with Hook. Cassidy mentioned he’s just been thinking about Jon Moxley since losing the AEW International Title at All Out. Cassidy apologized for picking up the pieces from Moxley who dropped the International Title. Cassidy noted he has to beat Moxley to become the International Champion he wants to be. Cassidy took off his sunglasses. Cassidy said he will beat Moxley at Full Gear.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was great to see from Cassidy showing a more serious side and keeping the comedy out of his promo. Cassidy was great here explaining the importance of needing to beat Moxley at Full Gear.)

(5) THE GUNNS (AUSTIN & COLTEN GUNN) (w/Juice Robinson) vs. THE BOLLYWOOD BOYS

Bullet Club Gold came out with a cardboard cutout of Jay White holding the AEW World Title. The crowd chanted Bollywood. The Gunns quickly won after delivering 3:10 To Yuma.

WINNERS: The Gunns in under 1:00.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A quick squash match to give The Gunns a win before they challenge MJF and a mystery partner for the ROH Tag Team Titles on the Full Gear Zero Hour special.)

-The Gunns delivered a promo after the match. Colten Gunn called MJF a liar and told soft stories. Colten compared him and Austin to LeBron James. They spoke about being former AEW World Tag Team Champions. They claimed to be the next ROH World Tag Team Champions. Austin spoke about MJF rarely defending the ROH Tag Team Titles. Austin said MJF should pick a fan in the crowd to be his partner. They bleeped The Gunns for calling the crowd a name. MJF was shown watching backstage. Samoa Joe appeared. MJF walked away. Joe smirked.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I thought The Gunns showed great fire with the promo. The backstage tease is leading you to think MJF will reluctantly pick Joe as his partner. I have very little interest in the tag team title match. Joe just vacated the ROH TV Title earlier in the show. Why are fans supposed to care about the ROH Tag Team Titles when MJF hasn’t defended the titles even once Ring of Honor TV?)

-Jon Moxley was backstage with Wheeler Yuta. Moxley spoke about hearing what Cassidy had to say. Moxley spoke about Cassidy knowing exactly what he did. Moxley wondered what kind of example he would be setting for Yuta if he didn’t beat Cassidy. Moxley wondered what kind of example is Cassidy setting for Hook teaching him he can say and do what he wants? Moxley claimed Cassidy doesn’t deserve to be at Full Gear. Moxley issues himself and Yuta a challenge against Cassidy and Hook. Yuta told Hook he will see him soon.

(Amin’s Thoughts: When you watch Moxley in AEW it never feels like he’s just playing a character on TV. Moxley’s delivery in his promos are awesome as it sounds authentic as he believes everything he’s saying.)

-They aired a vignette of Wardlow training. They showed clips of his first three years in AEW speaking about something that was holding him down and making him feel worthless. He noted MJF days of the Devil ruling AEW is coming to an end.

(6) JULIA HART vs. RED VELET

The crowd popped as Julia Hart made her entrance. Velvet took control early, rocking Hart with corner strikes. Velvet went for corner punches. Hart broke free showing Velvet off the ropes. They went to a quick commercial break. [c]

Velvet planted Hart with a bulldog as we returned from the break. Velvet connected with a Standing Moonsault for a two count. Velvet connected with an overhead slam for a two count. Hart responded by rocking Velvet with a Superkick. Hart grabbed Velvet’s arm and stomped away at her. Hart delivered a flying Moonsault Press for the win.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 8:00.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fine match for the time given. They gave Velvet some shine after her return to the ring. Hart winning was perfectly fine as she’s a key part of House of Black who’s the biggest heel group on AEW Collision.)

Hart placed Velvet in her signature submission Hartless after the match. Skye Blue came out and had a stare down with Hart. TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale came out as well. Hart left the ring. Nightingale checked on Velvet.

(Amin’s Thoughts: They are likely setting up a Fatal-4-Way TBS Title match between Statlander, Hart, Nightingale and Blue for the Full Gear PPV. The strange post-match angle continuation of Blue will she or won’t she turn heel isn’t really working for me. My guess is Blue will turn heel and will join Hart at Full Gear.)

-R.J. City was backstage with AEW newest signing Mariah May. R.J. asked May about her goals and plans in AEW. May spoke about being a big fan of R.J. City’s work with Toni Storm. May spoke about being in AEW because of Storm. R.J. noted Storm left but she will introduce her next week. May was excited as she thanked and kissed R.J. City.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a pretty underwhelming way to introduce a new AEW signing. This introduction right here showed how much importance is actually given to the AEW Women’s division. Not much at all.)

(7) JAY WHITE (w/Bullet Club Gold) vs. MARK BRISCOE

Briscoe received a great reaction from the crowd. White he took control early catching Briscoe a headlock takeover. My feed froze as Briscoe rocked White with a wrecking ball dropkick. Briscoe connected with a flying cannonball to White on the floor. Juice Robinson distracted the referee. The Gunns grabbed Briscoe by the legs. White took advantage, delivering a DDT for a near fall. White tossed Briscoe to the floor. The Gunns attacked Briscoe as White distracted the referee. [c]

White caught Briscoe with a basement dropkick as we returned from break. Briscoe battled back catching White with a missile dropkick. The intensity picked up as Briscoe and White exchanged big strikes. Briscoe connected with a neck breaker for a two count. White went for a Uranage Slam but Briscoe escaped. Briscoe planted White with a Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. White responded by catching Briscoe with a Dragon Screw against the ropes. Briscoe quickly responded, catching White with a rolling Death Valley Driver. Briscoe delivered a flying elbow drop but White kicked out for a good two count. White responded by planting Briscoe with a huge Uranage Slam. White connected with a Kiwi Crusher for a two count. White called for the Bladerunner but Briscoe blocked.

White caught Briscoe with a chop block.The crowd chanted for Briscoe as he caught White with an Exploder Suplex. Brisoce rocked White with a huge lariat. Briscoe called for the Jay Driver but White broke free. White caught Briscoe with a knee breaker. White planted Briscoe with a Sleeper Suplex. White followed with a brainbuster for a two count. White called for the Blade Runner but Briscoe broke free. White caught Briscoe with a Sleeper Suplex. White spiked Briscoe with Bloody Sunday. White delivered the Blade Runner for the win.

WINNER: Jay White in 14:00.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This match was so fun to watch. A really solid action packed match which had some great near falls leading to the finish. They have been building White as the next challenger for MJF for the past several weeks. Briscoe wasn’t going to win this match but it was great to see the crowd firmly behind him. Nice to see White get another strong clean win keeping him a strong viable challenge to headline the Full Gear PPV.)

-The crowd cheered as MJF’s music played. Bullet Club Gold looked towards the ring entrance. MJF appeared from behind. MJF rocked Robinson and The Gunns with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. White left the ring with the AEW World Title. MJF told White playtime is almost over. MJF told White he will have to get into the ring with a generational talent. MJF told White will have to kill him to win the AEW Title. MJF said for the first time he’s fighting for everyone. MJF said he’s fighting for Adam Cole. MJF said he’s the fans scumbag. MJF wondered if White would be able to pull the F*N Trigger. The lights went out. The camera cut outside as multiple masked men attacked The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass. They tossed Anthony Bowens through a window breaking glass. We saw someone wearing the Devil mask on the screen. MJF ran backstage to check on The Acclaimed. Samoa Joe appeared and noted MJF is running out of friends. Joe left. MJF looked conflicted and upset as the show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: An awesome promo from MJF hyping up the Full Gear PPV. He explained the fun and games are over with White running around with the title. MJF explained the importance of what the World Title means to him. The backstage angle with Acclaimed was nicely done leaving MJF more conflicted to pick Joe as his partner. They are really building up the suspense to who’s behind the devil mask. I’m wondering if Jack Perry is the one underneath the Devil mask? This could be a way to bring Perry back since he hasn’t been on TV since All Out)

FINAL THOUGHTS: There were some flaws on the show. Some more than others. The introduction of Mariah May was pretty disappointing. Samoa Joe vacating the ROH TV Title showed exactly why nobody should really care about Tony Khan’s version of Ring of Honor. I still very much enjoyed the show for the most part. There were lots of good wrestling matches. There was also a strong focus towards building up the Full Gear PPV card. Overall, a solid episode of Dynamite heading towards Full Gear.

