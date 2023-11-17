AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/17): Moynahan’s report on Strong vs. Andretti with match pause after bad landing, Christian vs. Trent, Toni Storm vs. Sakura

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 17, 2023

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. AT THE KIA FORUM ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, and Nigel McGuinness

Ring announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

– The opening of Rampage aired as Tony Schiavone welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Chris Jericho and Nigel McGuinness.

(1) CHRISTIAN CAGE (w/Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne) vs. TRENT – TNT Championship Match

Christian starred down Trent, then patted him on his head which ticked Trent off. Christian pushed Trent into the corner as the two locked up in the middle of the ring. Christian hit a back elbow on Trent but missed a charge and flew through the ropes. Christian climbed back in the ring and immediately went back on the attack. Trent hit a double knee takedown, then flew over the ropes onto Christian who had bailed to the outside. Back inside the ring, Christian distracted the ref to allow Wayne to attack Trent from behind. Christian threw Trent hard into the ring post, which sent him to the outside. [c]

Christian still had control over Trent as the show came back from commercial break. Trent tried fighting back but Christian cut him off before throwing him to the pron. Christian charged toward Trent but was met by a spear through the ropes. Both men traded shots until Trent hit a half-and-half suplex. Christian attempted a spinning DT off the ropes but Trent nailed Christian across the face before biting him. Trent hit a hurricanrana off the top for two. Trent went to the top rope but missed a crossbody. Christian set up for a spear but was met with a jumping knee and a spinning DDT for two.

Trent took Christian down and covered for two. Christian tried for his finisher but Trent reversed it into his own for a very close two count. Luchasaurus got on the ropes to distract the ref which allowed Christian to yank on Trent’s surgically repaired neck. Christian continued to attack the neck before throwing Trent into the turnbuckle. Christian set up for the Killswitch and hit it for the win. [c]

WINNER: Christian Cage in 11:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Good win for Christian and a nice showing in two matches tonight by Trent. I’m pleasantly surprised Christian worked on Rampage but that’s the nice thing about live shows right before a PPV.)

– Chris Jericho hyped up his match between him and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks at tomorrow’s Full Gear PPV. He called The Bucks one of the greatest teams in the world, but not as good as Omega or himself.

(2) TONI STORM (w/Luther) vs. EMI SAKURA

The commentators hyped up the fact that Sakura trained Shida who Storm will face at Full Gear. Luther handed Storm a “script” which she tried giving to Sakura who ripped it up. Sakura took it to Storm as she threw her hair-first across the ring. Storm fought back and threw Sakura to the apron before nailing her with a hip attack The two fought on the outside with Storm hitting a snap suplex on Sakura before throwing her back inside the ring. Luther placed Storm on his shoulders to the delight of the crowd. Sakura hit a crossbody through the ropes onto Storm, then set her up across the steel steps and hit her with another. [c]

Sakura hit Storm with a series of chops, which only fired up Storm who fought back with a number of chops of her own. Storm fired away on Sakura in the corner, then hit her with a running bulldog. Sakura fell in the corner but came out and nailed Storm with a Tiger Driver for two. Sakura picked Storm up into a double arm backbreaker for another close count. Storm set Sakura in the corner as the picture turned to black and white. Storm hit hip attack, then Storm Zero for the win.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 8:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Yet another really good match, yet I couldn’t help but wonder why Storm would give up so much right before her title match at Full Gear. That said, this one is worth checking out.)

– Renee was backstage with Eddie Kingston and Jay Lethal and his crew. Renee said everyone agreed not to fight. Lethal said he would face Kingston tomorrow at the Full Gear pre-show for the ROH World Title. Lethal said Kingston was ducking him, which ticked off Kingston who called Lethal a coward. Things broke down from here as Lethal and his crew walked away. Kingston turned around to see Ortiz standing there. [c]

(3) RODERICK STRONG (w/Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. ACTION ANDRETTI

Strong attacked Andretti right before the bell. Andretti hit a dropkick to stop Strong in his tracks before going for an early pin attempt. Strong nailed Andretti with a kick to the face but Andretti cut him off. Strong again fired back and was able to take the advantage by hitting a backbreaker on Andretti. Strong hit Andretti hard across the face with a stiff right forearm. String continued the onslaught before Andretti tried turning things around but got quickly cut off.

Andretti hit a Manhattan drop, then a spin back kick before hitting a neckbreaker for two. Strong took Andretti to the mat for a pin attempt but Andretti turned things around into a powerbomb into a pin for two. [c]

Strong and Andretti were fighting in the center of the ring as Andretti caught Strong with a series of forearms, then a back elbow off the ropes. String was thrown to the outside as The Kingdom helped him up. Andretti hit The Kingdom, then shot off the ropes onto Strong. Andretti threw Strong back into the ring and hit him with a Spanish Fly that caught Strong on his neck. The ref stopped the action as the doctor hit the ring. Strong was able to get to his feet as the crowd cheered him on. The fans chanted “neck strong” as he rolled up Andretti for two. Andretti came off the ropes but Strong met him with a knee, then a backbreaker for the win.

WINNER: Roderick Strong in 10:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A scary moment in this match but it thankfully looks like Strong is OKAY. That scary moment aside, this was good while it lasted.)

– Renee was backstage with Jay White who was still holding the AEW World Title. Renee asked White who he thought the Devil was. White said he knew it was MJF and asked him to show up with his squad at Full Gear. White said that when things go his way AEW was in store for more Bang Bang Gang. MJF came from behind the camera to attack White. The two battled backstage as White asked MJF to beg off of him. Juice Robinson attacked MJF from behind and threw him into a room and slammed the door. White entered the room to find Juice on the floor and MJF over top of him. MJF ran down White all the way into the arena.

The two fought inside the ring as MJF attacked White, then The Gunns who hit the ring. MJF threw The Gunns to the outside as the crowd cheered him on. MJF found the AEW World Title and kissed it before getting attacked by The Gunns. MJF refused to let go of the title as he continued to get beaten down. White finally took the title away and was about to nail White with it. Samoa Joe’s music hit as he ran off White and The Gunns. Joe stepped up to MJF as the crowd chanted Joe’s name. Joe extended his hand as MJF looked at the crowd. MJF shook Joe’s hand as the two will team tomorrow at Full Gear to defend the ROH Tag Team Titles.

(Moynahan’s Take: What a great go-home segment. I just hope enough people end up seeing this one as it was a perfect way to send us into Full Gear.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another solid live episode of Rampage and nicely done night of AEW all around. They did a good job of hyping Full Gear which made Rampage feel special. And ending Rampage with a fiery go-home segment between MJF/White/Joe/etc. was well done. Lastly, I’m thankful to see Strong come out okay after that scary moment in his match. I just hope there are no long-term issues from here. Until next week, enjoy Full Gear and stay safe everyone!

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (11/17): Moynahan’s reports on Miro vs. Garcia, Dax vs. Rush, Shida & Statlander vs. Soho & Saraya, Cage vs. Komander vs. Penta vs. Trent

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Rampage results (11/17): Powell’s live review of Christian Cage defending the TNT Title against the winner of a four-way match on Collision, Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura, the final push for AEW Full Gear