VIP AUDIO 11/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: AEW Full Gear PPV preview and predictions, reviews of Rampage, Collision, Dynamite, NXT, Smackdown, Raw, UFC (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

AEW Full Gear PPV preview and predictions

Reviews of Rampage, Collision, Dynamite including thoughts on the Continental Classic tournament and mystery signing

Reviews of NXT, Smackdown, and Raw

Review of UFC’s PPV and a preview, plus thoughts on how Royce Gracie would do if dropped into the 2023 MMA scene

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO