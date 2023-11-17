News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: AEW Full Gear PPV preview and predictions, reviews of Rampage, Collision, Dynamite, NXT, Smackdown, Raw, UFC (94 min.)

November 17, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • AEW Full Gear PPV preview and predictions
  • Reviews of Rampage, Collision, Dynamite including thoughts on the Continental Classic tournament and mystery signing
  • Reviews of NXT, Smackdown, and Raw
  • Review of UFC’s PPV and a preview, plus thoughts on how Royce Gracie would do if dropped into the 2023 MMA scene

