VIP AUDIO 11/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: AEW Full Gear PPV preview and predictions, reviews of Rampage, Collision, Dynamite, NXT, Smackdown, Raw, UFC (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- AEW Full Gear PPV preview and predictions
- Reviews of Rampage, Collision, Dynamite including thoughts on the Continental Classic tournament and mystery signing
- Reviews of NXT, Smackdown, and Raw
- Review of UFC’s PPV and a preview, plus thoughts on how Royce Gracie would do if dropped into the 2023 MMA scene
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply