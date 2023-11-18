WWE MAIN EVENT TV RESULTS (11/15): Katana Chance vs. Tatum Paxley, Apollo Crews vs. Tavion Heights

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 15, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Blake Howard

REASONS TO WATCH…

Tatum Paxley and Tavion Heights appear on Main Event

SHOW REPORT

(1) KATANA CHANCE (W/ Kayden Carter) vs. TATUM PAXLEY

Paxley slammed Chance to the mat early, then crawled on the mat while making cartoonish faces. Chance got to her feet and charged at Paxley in the corner. Paxley leapfrogged Chance, then bent over backward on the mat to stare at her opponent upside-down. Chance took Paxley to the mat, then rolled over her back to show her up. Chance hit a low drop kick, then a senton over the top rope. She covered Paxley for a two-count. Paxley yanked on Chance’s arm through the ropes, injuring Chance’s left shoulder. Paxley stomped on Chance’s left hand, then dragged her back into the ring from the apron.

Paxley whipped Chance to the mat, then hit a stylized elbow drop before covering Chance for two. Paxley applied a modified cross arm breaker to Chance’s left arm. Chance countered with a roll-up pin for a two-count. Paxley drove both of her knees through Chance’s left arm, then applied an arm bar. Chance landed a couple shots with her free arm, then took Paxley down with a hurricanrana. Chance ran at Paxley and slid, sweeping Paxley’s feet with her arm. She smashed Paxley’s face to the mat with a bulldog, then hit another hurricanrana. She clotheslined Paxley in the corner. With Paxley on her hands and knees, Chance hit a somersault double-heel strike to the back of Paxley’s neck, then covered for two.

Paxley took Chance down with a pump-handle slam and covered for two. Paxley fired Chance off toward the ropes. On the rebound, Paxley telegraphed a back body drop, allowing Chance to land two kicks, followed up by a roll-over DDT. Chance covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Katana Chance by pinfall in 4:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Pretty good stuff. The match didn’t feel like the Main Event formula. I’m not on board with Paxley’s over-the-top mannerisms – it felt put-on. The announcers made non-committal remarks about her, like, “She’s hard to figure out,” and “I don’t want to know what’s in her head.”)

(2) APOLLO CREWS vs. TAVION HEIGHTS

Heights knocked Crews down with an early shoulder block – Crews grinned in response. Crews reversed out of a body slam and returned the shoulder block to Heights. Crews sashayed a bit and posed for the crowd. Crews applied a side headlock, then whipped Heights to the mat. Heights got to his feet and absorbed a drop kick from Crews. Crews dropped ten downward punches to Heights in the corner. Crews hoisted Heights into a delayed vertical suplex, then covered him for two. Heights rolled out to ringside to recover at the announce desk. When Crews approached the ropes in the ring, Heights ran in to yank his head downward, clotheslining his neck against the top rope. Heights scurried into the ring and leveled the stunned Crews with a front kick. He hip checked Crews off the apron to the floor, and we cut to break.

Heights maintained control through the break, and was stomping Crews in the corner when we returned. He screamed at the referee to “get out of his face” when she ordered him to let Crews out of the corner. Crews landed a couple punches, but Heights tossed him with a release suplex, then covered Crews for two. Heights landed several forearm strikes to Crews’s back. He followed up with a backbreaker, then covered Crews for another two-count. Heights landed a flurry of downward elbow strikes, then covered again for two. Heights took Crews down with a gutwrench suplex, then covered again. Crews kicked out, and Heights applied a chinlock.

Crews quickly got to his feet and dropped Heights with a side suplex. Both men lingered on the mat. They got to their feet and Crews splashed Heights in the corner. Crews hit a clothesline and a couple kicks. Crews jumped into a standing moonsault and remained on top of his opponent for a two-count cover. Heights surprised Crews with a gutwrench powerslam. Crews ducked a short clothesline and leveled Heights with a jumping front kick. Crews wasted little time climbing to the top rope and hitting a frog splash – this was good for the three-count.

WINNER: Apollo Crews by pinfall in 8:05.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Heights’s powerslam of Crews toward the end was impressive: He lifted Crews with a gutwrench hold, as if to drop a sidewalk slam, but instead he spun Crews even farther so he could hoist Crews onto his shoulder before dropping into the powerslam. It’s worth checking out to see this move. Solid match.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.4

(Find Mike Meyers on TwitterX: @themikeshow42.)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (11/17): Moynahan’s reports on Miro vs. Garcia, Dax vs. Rush, Shida & Statlander vs. Soho & Saraya, Cage vs. Komander vs. Penta vs. Trent

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Collision results (11/17): Powell’s live review of Trent Beretta vs. Penta vs. Komander vs. Brian Cage for a shot at the TNT Title, Dax Harwood vs. Rush, Ruby Soho and Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander, Miro vs. Daniel Garcia