WWE SMACKDOWN ON-SITE REPORT (11/17): Pre-Smackdown match, crowd reactions ranked including Becky and LA Knight, thoughts on live experience

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN ON-SITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 17, 2023

EVANSVILLE, IND.

REPORT BY JORDAN, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

BEFORE SMACKDOWN

(1) Karrion Kross beat Cedric Alexander. The crowd was into Kross a little bit even though he was a heel. Cedric had his moments in the match.

SMACKDOWN NOTES

-The crowd was into the show, We had a good time, but it dragged at times with so many breaks between in-ring action.

-Dragon Lee is impressive in person.

-It’s sometimes hard to make out what they’re saying at times, which was especially the case with Damage CTRL at times.

-When L.A. Knight’s music hit, boom, the crowd was into him. He was so over that at the AEW events we travel to, the crowd is chanting “Yeah!” and “Let me talk to ya’!” He’s a crowd favorite. Him, Becky, Lynch, and Charlotte got the biggest pops. It looks like he’s going to be the one who challenges Roman Reigns again for the title. I don’t see any way around that because he’s so big right now.

-The crowd was more into the Brawling Brutes than the Street Profits or Pretty Deadly.

-We weren’t expecting Becky Lynch so that got a huge pop. She got the biggest pop followed by Charlotte and then Belair in that final segment.

-The crowd was really into booing Escobar after what he did to Rey Mysterio. It wasn’t at the level of fans trying to shut down Dominik Mysterio when he talks, but it was intense and the most heel heat of the night.

-WWE is a lot more fun to watch now than it was a year and a half ago. They’re really picking up steam again.

(If you attend a live TV event, send notes like above to pwtorch@pwtorch.com.)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/17): Keller’s report on Knight vs. Jimmy Uso, Profits vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Holland & Butch, return of Solo Sikoa

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: The five most confusing things in pro wrestling today