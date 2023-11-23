FREE PODCAST 11/23 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (11-22-2018) Keller & Sam Roberts go in-depth on Rousey-Charlotte-Lynch situation, picks for the top matches at WrestleMania 35, Bryan’s heel turn, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-22-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guest cohost Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast and WWE Kickoff Show panelist discuss the major happenings with Ronda Rousey-Charlotte-Becky Lynch this last week, Daniel Bryan’s heel turn, and their picks for the top matches at WrestleMania 35 for the major titles with a look at various realistic and wildcard options, and more.
