FREE PODCAST 11/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Pro Wrestling Revolver Unreal including Rousey & Shafir vs. Athena & Starkz, Keith vs. Bailey, more (83 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Unreal, the biggest show in Revolver’s history. It is an awesome show topped by Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir vs. Billie Starz & Athena, another insane match between Bryan Keith and Speedball Mike Bailey, Jon Moxley teaming with Sami Callahan to pulverize the Rascals, Masha Slamoviich vs. Jacob Fatu in a delightfully brutal encounter, and much more. It’s got something for everyone, just like our podcast! For VIP listeners, it’s the first half of our two-part review of MLW Fightland, beginning with The Calling vs. Second Gear Crew in a bloody ladder match and Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner, Loser Leaves Town.

