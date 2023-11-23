FREE PODCAST 11/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Barnett: Continental Classic’s first three matches and early presentation, plus MJF-Joe, Christian-Luchasaurus-Wayne, live callers (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss AEW Dynamite including the first three matches in the Continental Classic tournament. Thoughts on the field of participants, the early presentation of the matches, the finishes, and thoughts on who is in contention to win. They also talk with callers about the Christian segment, Samoa Joe-MJF, the women’s three-way match, and more.

