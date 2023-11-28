News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW’s response to Punk’s promo, why Punk in WWE is less volatile, Orton’s return, Drew’s character, Seth-Punk dynamic, Danielson-Punk, QT Marshall (92 min.)

November 28, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • AEW’s social media response to C.M. Punk’s promo.
  • Why Punk in WWE is less volatile a situation in 2023 than Punk joining AEW was in 2021,
  • Randy Orton’s return, why is he so happy, and can he help steer Punk away from disruptive behavior
  • Drew McIntyre’s character
  • What’s up with the SethRollins-Punk dynamic
  • Bryan Danielson’s role in Punk being fired by AEW
  • Q.T. Marshall’s departure from AEW
  • Why the AEW vs. WWE debate is often missing the key differentiator, and it’s not the style of wresting
  • And more!

