VIP AUDIO 11/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW’s response to Punk’s promo, why Punk in WWE is less volatile, Orton’s return, Drew’s character, Seth-Punk dynamic, Danielson-Punk, QT Marshall (92 min.)

AEW’s social media response to C.M. Punk’s promo.

Why Punk in WWE is less volatile a situation in 2023 than Punk joining AEW was in 2021,

Randy Orton’s return, why is he so happy, and can he help steer Punk away from disruptive behavior

Drew McIntyre’s character

What’s up with the SethRollins-Punk dynamic

Bryan Danielson’s role in Punk being fired by AEW

Q.T. Marshall’s departure from AEW

Why the AEW vs. WWE debate is often missing the key differentiator, and it’s not the style of wresting

