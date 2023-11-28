VIP AUDIO 11/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW’s response to Punk’s promo, why Punk in WWE is less volatile, Orton’s return, Drew’s character, Seth-Punk dynamic, Danielson-Punk, QT Marshall (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- AEW’s social media response to C.M. Punk’s promo.
- Why Punk in WWE is less volatile a situation in 2023 than Punk joining AEW was in 2021,
- Randy Orton’s return, why is he so happy, and can he help steer Punk away from disruptive behavior
- Drew McIntyre’s character
- What’s up with the SethRollins-Punk dynamic
- Bryan Danielson’s role in Punk being fired by AEW
- Q.T. Marshall’s departure from AEW
- Why the AEW vs. WWE debate is often missing the key differentiator, and it’s not the style of wresting
- And more!
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply