VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1852 (Nov. 29, 2023): Keller’s Cover Story on return of CM Punk to WWE, Rich Fann’s column on Punk’s return, Parks’s Awards Show for last two weeks of pro wrestling, Newswire, more

November 29, 2023

PWTorch Newsletter #1852

Cover-dated November 29, 2023

LINK: 1852 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s Cover Story on return of C.M. Punk to WWE… Keller’s Survivor Series PPV Report… PPV Rountdable Reviews with scores from PWTorch columnists… Rich Fann’s column on Punk’s return… Greg Parks’s Awards Show recognition of the last two weeks of pro wrestling… Keller’s TV reports… Torch Newswire… More…

