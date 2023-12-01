VIP AUDIO 12/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on WWE Survivor Series including Ric Flair vs. Triple H, Bischoff vs. Teddy Long, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the WWE Survivor Series PPV from November 27, 2005 which included Team Smackdown vs. Team Raw with Batista, Bobby Lashley, Bradshaw, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Kane, Shawn Michaels, and more. Also, Teddy Long vs. Eric Bischoff, Triple H vs. Ric Flair, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

