AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (12/2): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Where: Erie, Penn. at Erie Insurance Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,258 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,474.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston – AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King – AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match

Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo – AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match

