FREE PODCAST 12/2 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (11-29-2018): Reaction to birth of AEW as a brand and its potential impact on industry, Starrcade, Ventura Presidential tease, NXT, more (102 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-29-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to discuss the new All Elite Wrestling’s prospects and how it’ll affect ROH, Impact, NJPW, NXT, plus ROH’s Final Battle PPV line-up and how ROH is set-up for 2019 with so many top stars departing and additions that could make up some of the losses.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk about WWE’s new UK policy, Jesse Ventura’s talk about a presidential run, Starrcade thoughts and if there should be future glorified WWE house shows on WWE Network, Women of Wrestling debuting on AXS this January, and thoughts on WWE’s TLC line-up and some Royal Rumble and WrestleMania speculation.

