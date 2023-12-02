VIP AUDIO 12/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-29-2005) – The Real Deal: Brock Lesnar, Scott Streiner, ROH back in NYC, Undertaker “killed” again on live TV, Roderick Strong, jimmy Jacobs, more (31 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 29, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

The latest on Brock Lesnar, Scott Steiner, and Ring of Honor’s return to New York City.

The Hot Five Stories including a WWE Hall of Famer showing up at the TNA Impact tapings, the Undertaker gets “killed” again on live television, why WWE fans should expect to see more injury storylines, and what was wrong with last night’s episode of Raw.

The Indy Show Lineup of the Week as Roderick Strong and Teddy Hart square off in Florida.

A special guest contributes the Question of the Week.

Listener Mail including questions on Jimmy Jacobs, WWE Armageddon, and the latest episode of TNA Impact.

