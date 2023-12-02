FREE PODCAST 12/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Orton’s decision, on-site report, CM Punk chants all night, U.S. Title Tournament, Survivor Series fallout, live callers, mailbag (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown along with callers and emails and an on-site correspondent. They talk about the Randy Orton decision to sign with Smackdown, the lack of C.M. Punk, the possible winners of the U.S. Title no. 1 contendership tournament, the Survivor Series fallout, the direction of Damage CTRL, Grayson Waller losing again, and more. The on-site correspondent details chants for Punk all night and the post-Smackdown announced matches.

