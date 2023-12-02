News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/1 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Orton courted by both Aldis and Pearce, Logan Paul, US Title contenders tournament, Belair vs. Kairi, Owens vs. Waller, more (16 min.)

December 2, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Randy Orton courted by both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, Logan Paul returns with U.S. Title, U.S. Title contenders tournament, BIanca Belair vs. Kairi Sane, Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022