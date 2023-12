VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #787 (December 6, 2003): Moondog Spot dies in ring, McNeill reviews new Dusty Rhodes DVD, Mitchell reviews Ric Flair DVD, Keller’s TNA Roster Evaluation, Torch Talk, News, Results

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #787 cover-dated December 6, 2003: This issue begins with a Cover Story on the death of Moondog Spot dying during a match in Memphis… This Week with Wade Keller: Annual Roster Rankings – NWA-TNA roster evaluation… On Topic with Jason Powell: November Hitlist – Steve Austin, Michaels, Jarrett, Hunter… McNeill Factor: Video Vault – Dream a Little (or Big) Dream… Mitchell’s Memo – The Ultimate Ric Flair Collection: Liner Notes, part two… Torch Talk with Sonjay Dutt, pt. 3: “This business is in my blood. I’ll be in it as long as God lets me”… Plus Torch Newswire, the Top Five Stories, TV reports, Live Event Results, and more…

