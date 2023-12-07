AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (12/6): Did Christian vs. Copeland for TNT Title, three Continental Classic matches, and Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue pop a bigger than average rating?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (12/6) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 823,000 viewers, down from 858,000 the prior week. The average viewership since the start of September is 835,000, so it’s slightly below the seasonal average.

One year ago this week the show drew 840,000, and the seasonable average during the same 14 week period was 947,000.

In the core 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.24 rating, down from 0.29, 0.26, and 0.28 the prior three weeks. The seasonal average since the start of September is 0.24. One year ago this week, it drew a 0.29 rating and the same 14 week period averaged 0.32.

The episode headlined with Adam Copeland challenging Christian Cage for the TNT Title, so this week’s rating and viewership being down is likely going to be seen as a disappointing and an indication of the limited drawing power of the highly-touted signing of ex-WWE star Adam “Edge” Copeland. The show was also built around three Continental Classic matches and a Toni Storm defense of her AEW Women’s Title against Skye Blue.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: NXT Ratings Report (12/5): Total viewership compared to Collision and Dynamite, comparison to year-ago, plus 14 week averages

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland for the TNT Title, Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue for the AEW Women’s Title, Continental Classic tournament matches