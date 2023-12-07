VIP AUDIO 12/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-6-2005) – The Real Deal: Who should replace Bischoff on Raw, Smackdown loses two major players, Homicide’s knee injury, TNA Turning Point, more (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Dec. 6, 2005, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

Smackdown losing two more major players.

Homicide’s knee injury and how it will affect ROH and FIP storylines.

The most disappointing part of Raw from a WWE standpoint.

News and speculation on Sunday’s TNA Turning Point pay-per-view.

All the latest indy wrestling news including big charity shows this weekend featuring Jerry Lawler, D-Lo Brown, DDP, and Kip James, one Philadelphia indy signs an unusual “dream match” for next month.

Listeners speculate on who should replace Eric Bischoff on Raw.

A new Question of the Week.

And McNeill Sings The Hits.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

