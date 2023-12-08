WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (12/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, December 8, 2023
Where: Providence, R.I. at Amica Mutual Pavilion
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,545 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 8,692.
How To Watch: Live on FS1
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- C.M. Punk returns to Smackdown
- Cody Rhodes returns to Smackdown
- Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
- Randy Orton & L.A. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa
- Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar – United States Title Tournament Match
- Bobbly Lashley vs. Karrion Kross – United States Title Tournament Matc
