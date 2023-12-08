WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (12/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, December 8, 2023

Where: Providence, R.I. at Amica Mutual Pavilion

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,545 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 8,692.

How To Watch: Live on FS1

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk returns to Smackdown

Cody Rhodes returns to Smackdown

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Randy Orton & L.A. Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar – United States Title Tournament Match

Bobbly Lashley vs. Karrion Kross – United States Title Tournament Matc

