VIP AUDIO 12/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (12-8-2005): Thoughts on a strange Raw, Michael Hayes’s not-so-convincing speech, MSNBC’s embedded coverage of WWE Middle East tour, TNA’s promise of a surprise, more (22 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the December 8, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:
- Raw ratings including the overrun peak
- WWE’s holiday schedule and the overseas trip
- MSNBC’s embedded coverage of the Middle East tour
- Michael Hayes’s not-so-convincing speech
- Thoughts on a strange Raw
- TNA’s promise of a surprise
- Christy Hemme
- Kennedy’s injury
- UFC thoughts
- And more
This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.
