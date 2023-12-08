VIP AUDIO 12/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (12-8-2005): Thoughts on a strange Raw, Michael Hayes’s not-so-convincing speech, MSNBC’s embedded coverage of WWE Middle East tour, TNA’s promise of a surprise, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the December 8, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

Raw ratings including the overrun peak

WWE’s holiday schedule and the overseas trip

MSNBC’s embedded coverage of the Middle East tour

Michael Hayes’s not-so-convincing speech

Thoughts on a strange Raw

TNA’s promise of a surprise

Christy Hemme

Kennedy’s injury

UFC thoughts

And more

