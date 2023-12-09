VIP AUDIO 12/9 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Punk talks about Owens, Orton, Cody, Seth, Reigns, and more and then crosses paths backstage with several, Knight & Orton vs. Sikoa & Jimmy, Charotte vs. Asuka, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including a mid-show mid-ring C.M. Punk promo where he talked about Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth, Reigns, and more and then crossed paths backstage with several of them. Also, L.A. Knight & Orton vs. Sikoa Sikoa & Jimmy, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee, Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross, and more in the Tribute to the Troops special episode.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO