FREE PODCAST 12/16 – WKPWP Interview Classic (5 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy shares backstage insights and anecdotes on Vince McMahon, evaluates WWE TLC hype (129 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (12-14-2018), Wade Keller interviews ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy with a preview of that Sunday’s WWE TLC event including Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte vs. Asuka, Daniel Bryan vs. A.J. Styles, Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose, and more including backstage insights and anecdotes on the WWE creative process and Vince McMahon in particular.
