CJ Perry says what caused her infection that has hospitalized her since Saturday, notes it was potentially fatal while eating Jell-O

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.J. Perry has been hospitalized since an infection in her finger last week spread up her arm. She posted on Instagram that the infection was from “a small splinter backstage at work this past Wednesday.”

She encouraged people to take care of any cuts because even a small splinter can turn into a deadly infection. “Please keep me in your prayers,” she wrote.

She posted a video of herself eating Jell-O in her hospital bed and noted it’s tasty. She said she came to the hospital in an ambulance and could have died from the infection. “I love you guys; thank you of thinking of me,” she said. She said she hoped she could get a nap in.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: More details on what led to Kenny Omega visiting the E.R. and being admitted to hospital, specifics of treatment

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: MJF reveals what he and John Cena spoke about at premiere of The Iron Claw film