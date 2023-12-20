AEW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and final grades for MJF-Samoa Joe, MJF-Devil, Toni Storm-Riho, Copeland-Christian, FTR-House of Black, Julia Hart-Abandon, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

World’s End is a week from Sunday which means we’re getting down to the nitty-gritty in terms of TV time. The card is starting to come together both officially and unofficially. So, let’s break down where things stand with all the major goings on in All Elite Wrestling. In the words of Beetlejuice, “It’s showtime!”

MJF vs Samoa Joe; MJF vs The Devil

Max was off TV this week, ostensibly selling the effects of the beer bottle being broken over his head. In his absence, an angry Samoa Joe confronted “Hangman” Page and accused him of being The Devil. Page vociferously denied the accusations. He then proceeded to beat Roderick Strong. The show ended with Hangman being swarmed by the Devil’s assailants in the parking lot before The Devil appeared from inside a car and gave the nod to put Hangman through the windshield.

Overall, this was an effective way to keep people guessing as to who the Devil is. With the exception of Hangman, who was clearly being framed anyway, no real suspect has been eliminated. MJF was not on the show therefore he theoretically could be the Devil even though it’s the least likely option.

Given that we only saw the Devil for 15 seconds from the waist up from behind a car door, it could’ve been Adam Cole. It’s also possible that’s it still Britt Baker. The Devil could’ve been wearing multiple layers to look bigger/thicker and used the blazer to draw the eye away from it. As I’ve said before, the Devil’s silence feels deliberate and I can’t think of any reason why Adam Cole wouldn’t speak through a voice modulator.

I appreciate that Tony Khan has kept the mystery alive and I’m waiting to see what happens this week with MJF back live.

Grade: A+

Adam Copeland vs Christian Cage

All we got on Dynamite was a recap of what happened two weeks ago in Montreal. On Collision, Copeland appeared in a pre-taped video challenging Christian to a no disqualification match at Worlds End. I expect we’ll hear from Christian and maybe Shayna Wayne in response to Copeland’s challenge.

I initially questioned the wisdom of Copeland choosing No DQ as his stipulation because it doesn’t really prevent any interference from The Patriarchy. If anything, it invited it. After considering it though, it feels like the best solution. I don’t think Copeland should take the TNT Title from Christian and the integrity and credibility of a steel cage match would have to be compromised to facilitate that outcome.

Right now, the biggest question at hand is can Shayna Wayne be an effective heel. Hopefully we find that out soon enough.

Grade: B+

Toni Storm vs. Riho

Riho and Ruby Soho had a nice little match. Riho got the win, but the highlight of the match was Toni Storm on commentary. My dad got a kick out of her being in black and white every time she popped up on the big screen. I couldn’t hear her in person, but when I went back and watched she was hilarious. She was equally hilarious in her promo on Collision discussing the upcoming Riho vs Saraya #1 contender’s match in which she said they could “slap each other’s tits off, gouge each other’s eyes out, and rip each other’s hair off.” She was also dismissive of Mariah May’s request to watch her debut match whenever that happens.

It’s a near certainty Riho will win and challenge Toni at Worlds End. The two of them should have a good match that hopefully makes Riho’s offense look plausible.

Grade: A+

The Golden Jets vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks

Things changed dramatically for this feud over the course of three days last week. On Dynamite, the two teams engaged in widely panned promo segment. While I don’t think it was as badly received in person as it might have come across on TV, it was definitely not good. Chris Jericho was trying to hard and not hitting with any of his attempts to be funny. There seemed to be something off with Kenny more than his usual weird, quirky personality. It turns out that there was indeed something else wrong.

On Friday, Kenny tweeted that he was hospitalized and out indefinitely after being diagnosed with diverticulitis. This completely upends the tag team title match. I assume Jericho will be tasked with finding a new partner for the scheduled match at Worlds End. I wonder if the pre-existing plans for what I assume was a title change will stand or whether things are going to be changed because of the lack of Kenny.

Grade: N/A

Julia Hart vs. Abadon

Well, things escalated quickly with this feud in the span of just few minutes on Saturday. Abadon quickly squashed Jazmin Allure before being confronted once again by the Julia Hart. This time, Abadon didn’t wait for Julia to disappear; they attacked her. That brought out Skye Blue. Skye stared down Abadon before attacking them and officially linking up with Julia. They quickly started double teaming her.

Thunder Rosa, who had conveniently been shown on Spanish commentary earlier in the show, leapt from the desk and came to Abadon’s aid. While Skye Blue joining Julia Hart is a net positive, it did seem to come out of the blue as it seemed they had moved away from that direction for her over the last couple weeks.

Rosa’s return was equally unexpected, although the fact that they showed her on commentary when they rarely if ever acknowledge the Spanish announce team should’ve been a clue. Obviously, Julia vs Abadon is in the near future. I also suspect a showdown with La Mers Mera is also in Julia’s future.

Grade: A-

Keith Lee vs. “Him”

Keith Lee had a “big meaty men slapping meat” match with Shane Taylor at Final Battle. Lee was victorious but, in the aftermath, revealed that Taylor wasn’t the “him” he had referred to a few weeks ago. On Collision, he approached Brian Cage backstage with a message for “him” all but confirming that the “him” in question is Swerve Strickland.

I hated this.

I don’t hate the idea of finally wrapping up the Swerve-Lee program that’s been left open-ended for over a year. What I think is foolish is setting up a match between Lee and Swerve before the C2 is over. Why forecast the finish of the Gold League in such a way? Just have Lee confront Swerve after the Gold League final. It’s already been a year. What’s another week?

Grade: C+

FTR vs. House of Black

For the first few weeks of this feud were a little wonky. Thing are wonky no more. FTR cut a really good promo on the HOB, 24hrs after engaging in a war to honor Jay Briscoe at Final Battle. Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews popped up on the screen once again taunting FTR about not having anyone who has their backs. Malakai then decided to make things personal by lighting a photo of Dax’s wife and daughter on fire. That’ll be sufficient provocation for FTR to come for blood next time they see the HOB. It’s also an easier logic thread ro follow.

Grade: A-

Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez and Diamanté

I predicted last week that these two teams were headed for the annual women’s street fight and that’s exactly what happened on Collision. These women beat each other silly and worked extremely hard. Willow and Diamanté both bled while Statlander got a face full of thumb tacks and broken glass. Ultimately, the babyfaces prevailed and that was probably the end of this feud.

Grade: A

Miro & CJ:

Miro had a pre-taped promo in which he discussed his frustrations with his wife, giving in to his darkness, and destroying Andrade. It looks like we’re getting Dark Miro. There was no C.J. on Collision this week as she was dealing with an infection in her finger that spread up her arm and has since led to her having surgery. Best wishes to her on a speedy recovery.

Grade: B+

