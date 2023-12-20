VIP AUDIO 12/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-18-2005): Post-PPV Roundtable on WWE Armageddon including Undertaker vs. Orton in a Hell in a Cell match, Big Show & Kane vs. Batista & Mysterio, plus Lashley, Booker T, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the WWE Armageddon PPV from Dec. 18, 2005. PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and James Caldwell to discuss the event which included Undertaker vs. Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match, Big Show & Kane vs. Rey Mysterio & Batista, Bobby Lashley vs. William Regal & Paul Burchill, Chris Benoit vs. Booker T for the U.S. Title, MNM vs. The Mexicools, JBL vs. Matt Hardy, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

