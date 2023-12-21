IMPACT WRESTLING TV RESULTS (12/21): Lilly’s report on The Best of Impact Wrestling 2023, Part 1

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

DECEMBER 21, 2023

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

-“We own the night” open.

-Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt introduced the show and said they would look back at the best moments of 2023 in Impact Wrestling over the next two weeks. Hannifan plugged the rebrand and the upcoming Hard To Kill and Snake Eyes shows. Rehwoldt pitched to the first match.

(1) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. BULLY RAY

This match was from Hard To Kill 2023. Multiple weapons were used in this bloody battle, which ended with Alexander winning after putting Bully through a table and putting on the ankle lock for the submission.

WINNER: Josh Alexander

(2) MICKIE JAMES vs. JORDYNNE GRACE

This was the title vs. career match from Hard To Kill. Mickie pinned Grace to win the title and continue her career.

WINNER: Mickie James

-Hannifan plugged the new TNA+ streaming service. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt plugged Hard To Kill again. They introduced MK Ultra as the Knockouts Tag Team of the Year, as voted on by fans. MK Ultra cut a brief taped promo and said they dominated Impact and will dominate TNA as well. Killer Kelly said they would be champions forever.

(3) TRINITY & JORDYNNE GRACE & GAIL KIM & MICKIE JAMES & AWESOME KONG vs. ANGELINA LOVE & DEONNA PURRAZZO & GISELE SHAW & SAVANNAH EVANS & TASHA STEELZ

This was from Impact 1000 and was billed as “The Greatest Fight in Knockouts History.” Kong pinned Shaw to win it for her team.

WINNERS: Team Trinity

-Hannifan announced that PowerTown will produce new TNA figures in 2024. Pre-orders start in March. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt pitched to the next match.

(4) MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS vs. ABC

This was an Ultimate X tag team match from Rebellion 2023. Chris Bey pulled the belts down and threw them to Ace Austin to win.

WINNERS: ABC

-ABC cut a short promo about winning the 2023 Impact Male Tag Team of the Year. They thanked the fans and vowed to win the award again next year. [c]

-Hannifan talked about TNA returning to New Orleans in 2024 before pitching to the next match.

(5) STEVE MACLIN vs. KUSHIDA

This was from Rebellion 2023. The match was for the vacant Impact World Title. Nick Aldis was on commentary. Maclin pinned Kushida to take the title.

WINNER: Steve Maclin

-Hannifan announced that Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Jade Chung, and The Rascalz have all re-signed and that Kushida and Dani Luna have signed to TNA in 2024. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt pitched to the next match.

(6) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO

This was the Knockouts Title match from Rebellion 2023. Deonna pinned Grace after hitting the Queen’s Gambit.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo

-KiLynn King did a promo accepting the One to Watch award. She talked about her accomplishments. She said she arrived in 2023 and is taking over in 2024. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt plugged next week’s show and the return of Will Ospreay at Hard To Kill.

-Trinity’s debut promo from Chicago was shown.

-Trinity did a brief, enthusiastic promo accepting the 2023 Knockout of the Year award. Her eyeshadow glowed and flickered. [c]

(7) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. TRINITY

This was the Knockouts Title match from Slammiversary 2023. Trinity won the match and the title after locking in Starstruck for the submission.

WINNER: Trinity

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt wrapped up the show and signed off.

