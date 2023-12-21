VIP AUDIO 12/21 – Radican Worldwide – Holiday Videogame Buying Guide (pt. 1): Radican and Fann rate and review Madden NFL 24, NBA 2K24, AEW Fight Forever, and WWE 2K23 (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. Radican and Fann reunite for their first episode of Radican Worldwide together in almost six months to discuss several games people might be considering as late holiday gifts or post-holiday purchases with gift cards and spending money.

In part one of their holiday buying guide themed episode. Radican and Fann take an in-depth look at Madden NFL 24, NBA 2K24, AEW Fight Forever, and WWE 2K23.

2K is selling NBA 2K24 and WWE 2K23 for 50% off right now during the holiday season.

