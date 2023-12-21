FREE PODCAST 12/21 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Bryan’s eco-rant, Becky, Vince, Miz, Shane, Rusev, Mustafa Ali, on-site report, live callers, mailbag (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (12-12-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent for an in-person perspective, the mailbag segment, and finally a spoiler segment reporting on the newsworthy results of next Tuesday night’s Christmas night Smackdown with our on-site correspondent. How did crowd react to Daniel Bryan’s eco-rants, Becky Lynch, Vince McMahon, Miz and Shane McMahon, Rusev, Mustafa Ali, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO