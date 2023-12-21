FREE PODCAST 12/21 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Bryan’s eco-rant, Becky, Vince, Miz, Shane, Rusev, Mustafa Ali, on-site report, live callers, mailbag (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (12-12-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent for an in-person perspective, the mailbag segment, and finally a spoiler segment reporting on the newsworthy results of next Tuesday night’s Christmas night Smackdown with our on-site correspondent. How did crowd react to Daniel Bryan’s eco-rants, Becky Lynch, Vince McMahon, Miz and Shane McMahon, Rusev, Mustafa Ali, and more.
