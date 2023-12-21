FREE PODCAST 12/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #258 (12-18-93) of the PWTorch including SMW race riot, Jerry Lawler Torch Talk pt. 2, Bulldog out and Bossman into WCW, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off episode 101 of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #258 of the PWTorch including a race riot at an SMW show, more from Jerry Lawler, Bulldog out of WCW with Bossman replacing him, Funk’s sick horse, listener trivia, and so much more. Send your year-end awards to torchpastcast@gmail.com.
