VIP AUDIO 12/21 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Continental Classic, Omega’s health, Charlotte’s injury, final UFC of year, ROH Final Battle PPV thorough review, full reviews of WWE and AEW TVs (115 min.)

In part one of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

WWE topics including a review of WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, NXT TV, and the impact of the injury to Charlotte Flair.

AEW topics including the latest Continental Classic matches plus reviews of AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite including the latest with the Devil mystery and the Kenny Omega health situation.

A detailed rundown of the ROH Final Battle PPV with overall thoughts along with a big problem with the match finishes start to finish.

A review of the final UFC event of the year including a crazy knockout.

