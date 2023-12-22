VIP AUDIO 12/21 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): World Class Championship Wrestling, Thunder Rosa return, Danielson’s AEW influence, Sasha, Seth or Drew to AEW, Jericho, wrestling movies, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics:
- What happened to the comprehensive rules and guidelines AEW issued earlier this year?
- How did Bryan Danielson end up with more power backstage than the EVPs and any other wrestler in the company?
- Would the Chris Benoit family tragedy have been averted if he signed with TNA instead of WWE?
- A follow-up on the SummerSlam ’92 kid who had the British Bulldog quote.
- Does the pairing of the returning Thunder Rosa with Abadon define Thunder Rosa down?
- Is Tony Khan booking Andrade so strong in the Continental Classic because he wants to try to keep him after his current contract expires this year?
- Is Drew McIntyre more likely to end up with a new WWE contract or jump to AEW?
- Will Charlotte’s injury cause WWE to pursue re-signing Sasha Banks?
- Can a case be made that Roman Reigns should pass Hulk Hogan’s place on the longest title reigns list by retaining against Cody Rhodes after all?
- Could Seth Rollins end up jumping to AEW?
- Does R-Truth have one more serious run in him?
- Will Ken Shamrock wrestle for WWE again now that he’s signed a deal with them?
- How will AEW give Chris Jericho a replacement partner? Battle royal? Tournament? Otherwise?
- Could wrestlers push TKO/WWE to request royalties for social media revenue?
- Do irregularities and inconsistencies in pro wrestling movies bother you, including “The Iron Claw” differences?
- Top pro wrestling movie.
- What’s Todd’s issue with Kirk Cousins?
- Will Tony Ferguson become the next Donald Cerrone as far as being a journeyman fighter who loses in UFC PPVs?
- Was the Ridge Holland-Iija Dragonov angle tasteless?
- What are the reasons for the downfall of World Class Championship Wrestling in addition to the Von Erich deaths?
- What’s the backstory on cities paying for WWE PLEs and is it really worth it and how far will it go and how long will it last?
