VIP AUDIO 12/21 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): World Class Championship Wrestling, Thunder Rosa return, Danielson’s AEW influence, Sasha, Seth or Drew to AEW, Jericho, wrestling movies, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics:

What happened to the comprehensive rules and guidelines AEW issued earlier this year?

How did Bryan Danielson end up with more power backstage than the EVPs and any other wrestler in the company?

Would the Chris Benoit family tragedy have been averted if he signed with TNA instead of WWE?

A follow-up on the SummerSlam ’92 kid who had the British Bulldog quote.

Does the pairing of the returning Thunder Rosa with Abadon define Thunder Rosa down?

Is Tony Khan booking Andrade so strong in the Continental Classic because he wants to try to keep him after his current contract expires this year?

Is Drew McIntyre more likely to end up with a new WWE contract or jump to AEW?

Will Charlotte’s injury cause WWE to pursue re-signing Sasha Banks?

Can a case be made that Roman Reigns should pass Hulk Hogan’s place on the longest title reigns list by retaining against Cody Rhodes after all?

Could Seth Rollins end up jumping to AEW?

Does R-Truth have one more serious run in him?

Will Ken Shamrock wrestle for WWE again now that he’s signed a deal with them?

How will AEW give Chris Jericho a replacement partner? Battle royal? Tournament? Otherwise?

Could wrestlers push TKO/WWE to request royalties for social media revenue?

Do irregularities and inconsistencies in pro wrestling movies bother you, including “The Iron Claw” differences?

Top pro wrestling movie.

What’s Todd’s issue with Kirk Cousins?

Will Tony Ferguson become the next Donald Cerrone as far as being a journeyman fighter who loses in UFC PPVs?

Was the Ridge Holland-Iija Dragonov angle tasteless?

What are the reasons for the downfall of World Class Championship Wrestling in addition to the Von Erich deaths?

What’s the backstory on cities paying for WWE PLEs and is it really worth it and how far will it go and how long will it last?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO