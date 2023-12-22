FREE PODCAST 12/21 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Continental Classic, Omega, Charlotte, final UFC of year, ROH Final Battle PPV, full reviews of WWE and AEW TVs (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

A review of AEW’s Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite from the last week including many Continental Classic Tournament matches.

A review of WWE’s Smackdown and Raw including the C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins exchange and the U.S. Title contendership tournament starting.

A review of NXT Deadline and the follow-up NXT TV show on NXT.

A review of UFC Fight Night and look ahead to this weekend’s final event of the year.

