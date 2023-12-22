WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (12/20): Brooks Jensen vs. Apollo Crews and Indi Hartwell vs. Elektra Lopez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 20, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Wade Barrett

REASONS TO WATCH…

Brooks Jensen in singles action

(1) INDI HARTWELL (w/ Candice LeRae) vs. ELEKTRA LOPEZ

The women locked up and Lopez shoved Hartwell against the ropes. Hartwell took Lopez down with a side headlock. Lopez fired her off, then knocked Hartwell down with a shoulder block on the rebound. Hartwell returned fire with her own shoulder block, then kicked Lopez in the head before covering for two. Lopez shoved Hartwell’s face into the turnbuckle, then landed some kicks in that corner. She clotheslined Hartwell to the mat, dropped an elbow, and covered for two. Lopez choked Hartwell against the middle rope. Hartwell covered Lopez with a surprise roll-up – Lopez kicked out. Lopez applied a chinlock, then flung Hartwell to the mat and covered for one. Lopez went back to the chinlock.

LeRae bounced around at ringside while rooting on Hartwell, who took down Lopez with strikes and clotheslines. She followed up with a spinebuster. Hartwell sidestepped a front kick, then planted Lopez to the mat with a double-underhook slam, then covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Indi Hartwell by pinfall in 4:35.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Fine, short match. Nice flurry of offense from Hartwell to wrap up her win.)

(2) BROOKS JENSEN vs. APOLLO CREWS

The men shook hands before locking up. Jensen fired Crews toward the ropes, and Crews leveled him on the rebound with a shoulder block. Crews took him down again with a drop kick. Crews set up for a suplex, but Jensen dropped to the floor with a surprise roll-up and two-count. Jensen knocked Crews down with a shoulder block, then a jumping bulldog. He mounted Crews in the corner, but Crews quickly knocked him down. Crews fired Jensen toward the opposite corner, but Jensen jumped onto the middle rope, then launched backward into a high cross body. He covered Crews for two. Crews blasted Jensen with a bicycle kick to the face. Crews climbed the corner, but Jensen rushed in and tossed Crews to the mat. We cut to break.

Jensen dropped Crews with a backbreaker, admired his handiwork for a few moments, then covered for two. Jensen hit a sidewalk slam, and again took his time getting to his feet. He lifted Crews up on the apron, then suplexed him back into the ring. He covered Crews for two. Jensen landed a forearm strike to Crews’s back, then Crews came back with strikes of his own. Crews kicked Jensen in the face after he telegraphed a back body drop, but Jensen kept on anyway, power slamming Crews to the mat. Jensen applied an upright bear hug, but Crews escaped with a back suplex. Both men lingered on the mat.

Crews was first to his feet – he splashed Jensen against the corner, then leveled him with a big clothesline. Crews landed a standing moonsault, then covered for two. Crews attempted a gorilla press but his back gave out, allowing Jensen to roll up Crews for a two-count. Jensen delivered a DDT and covered for another two-count. Jensen positioned Crews on the top turnbuckle and set up for a superplex. Crews blocked, and the men slowly exchanged blows. Crews head butted Jensen, knocking him to the mat. Crews climbed to the top rope and hit a five-star frog splash, and remained on top for the three-count.

WINNER: Apollo Crews by pinfall in 8:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: This went longer than most Main Event matches, and gave Jensen moments to appear like he could pull an upset victory against Crews. Barrett made interesting comments about how it’s tough for a tag wrestler (Jensen) to delve into singles competition because their bodies aren’t used to matches without breaks. On the other hand, Barrett also said at one point that Jensen, who is noticeably less ripped than Crews, was “too big and strong.” Anyway, decent match with no consequences.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.2

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42

RECOMMENDED NEXT:

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET:

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 20, 2023

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Wade Barrett

REASONS TO WATCH…

Brooks Jensen in singles action

(1) INDI HARTWELL (w/ Candice LeRae) vs. ELEKTRA LOPEZ

The women locked up and Lopez shoved Hartwell against the ropes. Hartwell took Lopez down with a side headlock. Lopez fired her off, then knocked Hartwell down with a shoulder block on the rebound. Hartwell returned fire with her own shoulder block, then kicked Lopez in the head before covering for two. Lopez shoved Hartwell’s face into the turnbuckle, then landed some kicks in that corner. She clotheslined Hartwell to the mat, dropped an elbow, and covered for two. Lopez choked Hartwell against the middle rope. Hartwell covered Lopez with a surprise roll-up – Lopez kicked out. Lopez applied a chinlock, then flung Hartwell to the mat and covered for one. Lopez went back to the chinlock.

LeRae bounced around at ringside while rooting on Hartwell, who took down Lopez with strikes and clotheslines. She followed up with a spinebuster. Hartwell sidestepped a front kick, then planted Lopez to the mat with a double-underhook slam, then covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Indi Hartwell by pinfall in 4:35.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Fine, short match. Nice flurry of offense from Hartwell to wrap up her win.)

(2) BROOKS JENSEN vs. APOLLO CREWS

The men shook hands before locking up. Jensen fired Crews toward the ropes, and Crews leveled him on the rebound with a shoulder block. Crews took him down again with a drop kick. Crews set up for a suplex, but Jensen dropped to the floor with a surprise roll-up and two-count. Jensen knocked Crews down with a shoulder block, then a jumping bulldog. He mounted Crews in the corner, but Crews quickly knocked him down. Crews fired Jensen toward the opposite corner, but Jensen jumped onto the middle rope, then launched backward into a high cross body. He covered Crews for two. Crews blasted Jensen with a bicycle kick to the face. Crews climbed the corner, but Jensen rushed in and tossed Crews to the mat. We cut to break.

Jensen dropped Crews with a backbreaker, admired his handiwork for a few moments, then covered for two. Jensen hit a sidewalk slam, and again took his time getting to his feet. He lifted Crews up on the apron, then suplexed him back into the ring. He covered Crews for two. Jensen landed a forearm strike to Crews’s back, then Crews came back with strikes of his own. Crews kicked Jensen in the face after he telegraphed a back body drop, but Jensen kept on anyway, power slamming Crews to the mat. Jensen applied an upright bear hug, but Crews escaped with a back suplex. Both men lingered on the mat.

Crews was first to his feet – he splashed Jensen against the corner, then leveled him with a big clothesline. Crews landed a standing moonsault, then covered for two. Crews attempted a gorilla press but his back gave out, allowing Jensen to roll up Crews for a two-count. Jensen delivered a DDT and covered for another two-count. Jensen positioned Crews on the top turnbuckle and set up for a superplex. Crews blocked, and the men slowly exchanged blows. Crews head butted Jensen, knocking him to the mat. Crews climbed to the top rope and hit a five-star frog splash, and remained on top for the three-count.

WINNER: Apollo Crews by pinfall in 8:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: This went longer than most Main Event matches, and gave Jensen moments to appear like he could pull an upset victory against Crews. Barrett made interesting comments about how it’s tough for a tag wrestler (Jensen) to delve into singles competition because their bodies aren’t used to matches without breaks. On the other hand, Barrett also said at one point that Jensen, who is noticeably less ripped than Crews, was “too big and strong.” Anyway, decent match with no consequences.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.2

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42

RECOMMENDED NEXT: ROCKET STRAPS: Using Key Metrics to Rank the Top Ten Wrestlers Prioritized By WWE this week including Reigns, Gunther, Truth, Chance & Carter, Seth, McIntyre, Carmelo, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: Five things that dominated the year in pro wrestling