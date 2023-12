WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (12/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, December 22, 2023

Where: Greeg Bay, Wis. at Resch Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,240 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 6,421.

How To Watch: Live on FS1

Advertised Matches & Appearances

A.J. Styles vs. Solo Sikoa

Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes – U.S. Title Tournament Semifinals

Bobby Lashley vs. Santos Escobar – U.S. Title Tournament Semifinals

Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Mia Yim – Holiday Havoc 8-Woman Tag Team Match

Dragon Lee vs. Butch – NXT North American Championship

