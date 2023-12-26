FREE PODCAST 12/26 – WKPWP 2013 Year-In-Review: (12-26-2013) Match of the Year, Top Stories, Big Questions for 2014, future of industry in 2020, Batista’s return, more with live callers (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ten years ago this week (12-26-2013), PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell presents a year-in-review show looking at Match of the Year, top stories, big questions for 2014 in WWE and TNA, the future of the industry in 2020, and more with live callers. They also take phone calls on Batista’s return discussing whether he would feud with John Cena, and more.

